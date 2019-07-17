Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has hosted a reception in the honour of Pakistani parliamentarians’ cricket team, which won the First Parliamentarians’ World Cup in England. A cake was also cut to celebrate the victory, while addressing the guests. Speaker Asad Qaiser said: “I congratulate entire Pakistani nation on parliamentarians’ victory. Our parliamentarians’ played exceptional cricket and showed they were true ambassadors of the country.” MPs cricket team captain Zain Qureshi said it is not parliamentarians’ victory alone instead it is victory of entire Pakistani nation as they played for the pride of the country. “Speaker Asad Qaiser was always there to support us. We are grateful speaker and all others who were source of great inspiration for us. We attribute our victory to the martyrs’ of the country, who laid down their lives in the line of duty,” Zain concluded.