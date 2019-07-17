Share:

ISLAMABAD - Syed Amjad Shah, Vice-Chairman (VC), Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for probing corruption case against former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry’s son Arsalan Iftikhar.

Syed Amjad Shah in a statement issued here by the Secretary PBC said that the Supreme Court, after considering the corruption case against Arslan Iftikhar, referred the matter to the NAB for investigation and necessary action against which a review petition was filed by Arslan Iftikhar, challenging the said Order but the said review petition later on was withdrawn by him. Therefore, the original Order of the Supreme Court stood restored and as such the learned Attorney-General for

Pakistan, in compliance with the said Order of the Supreme Court, has referred the matter to the NAB for information and necessary action under the law. But it is a matter of concern that despite lapse of quite some time no action has been taken by the NAB.

The Vice Chairman PBC said that the Pakistan Bar Council discussed the matter in its last meeting and resolved that in view of importance of the issue specially for ensuring across the board accountability and elimination of corruption, under the influence of highest Judicial Office, it is imperative that the corruption case against Arslan Iftikhar, pending in the NAB, should also be investigated and dealt with, as per the law without any loss of time.

He has, therefore, addressed a letter to the Chairman, NAB requesting him

to issue direction for initiating investigation of the case of Arslan Iftikhar at the earliest for bringing the same to logical end.