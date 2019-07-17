Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here on Wednesday ordered to freeze Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s assets in a case pertaining to assets beyond his known sources of income.

According to the details, NAB has written letters to concerned authorities in different cities to freeze the properties and vehicles of Shehbaz Sharif which he accumulated through unfair means.

In a letter to Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, NAB directed to freeze two vehicles of the PML-N president while in another letter to Model Town Society’s secretary, the watchdog directed to freeze two

plots of Shehbaz Sharif in society.

The NAB also directed Lahore Development Authority to freeze 9 plots owned by Shehbaz in its jurisdiction. Moreover, NAB has also ordered SECP to freeze 14 companies owned by the PML-N president.