ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Council (NHC) is going to meet on Thursday to ratify the appointment of new Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA), which was recently made by the Establishment Division. The position of Chairman NHA has become vacant due to the appointment of its incumbent Jawad Rafique Malik as the Federal Secretary at Ministry of Communications in lieu of former Federal Secretary Communications Shoaib Ahmed Siddqui, who was appointed as Federal Secretary Ministry of the Information Technology on the same day. Though, the establishment division through a notification has appointed a grade 21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Services Capitan Retired Sikandar Qayyum as new Chairman NHA but linked his appointment with the approval of NHC. According to the Section 9 of the National Highway Authority, Act, 1991 as amended in 2001, the appointment of NHA chief must be made by the NHC while the audit also pointed out said anomaly in previous appointments. The NHC is going to meet on Thursday with a single point agenda of the ratification of said appointment. Mr Qayyum belongs to KPK and he was serving as an additional secretary in the Interior Division before this appointment. He served most of the time during his service in KPK and prior to his posting in the federal government, he was posted as Additional Chief Secretary FATA. Sources informed that there was a proposal under consideration to give the additional charge of federal secretary communications to Jawad Rafique Malik in addition to his own duties as Chairman NHA however the Prime Minister office has declined to accept it. It is pertinent to mention here that Mr. Jawad Rafique Malik is currently under investigation in NAB in a case related to the Solid Waste Management Company along with ex-CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif.