ISLAMABAD-There has been no clue of parents of a minor girl who was found from outside the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences here some days back.

Search for her parents is underway since days as the police and the district administration are making announcements about the found girl at social media and other sources. According to Karachi Company police, the minor, aged around 2, who could barely name her parents, was shifted to the Edhi Centre in H-8, Islamabad. The minor was found by a police patrolling team from outside the PIMS hospital on July 14. Karachi Company police told The Nation that the baby was in good health and condition.

Weeks back, Islamabad police had recovered a minor who was ‘kidnapped’ from the area of Shehzad Town. According to the police, the kidnapped baby, identified as Minha Zayet, had been recovered and returned to her parents. The police said that the minor girl had been kept in a room at a desolate location by her kidnappers, who were not present when the police raided the area. A case was registered against the unknown kidnappers.

Meanwhile, the district administration has asked the residents for adoption of a newly-born baby who was handed over to the administration by a local hospital with no information about his parents, on July 12. The administration has asked issueless couples preferably residing in Islamabad to contact the administration in case they are interested in adoption of the baby, by July 19, the day a committee will take final decision in this regard.

According to administration, many people have shown interest in adoption of the unclaimed baby. According to the government policy in this regard, gender and pictures of the baby are not shared with the intending parents. Single parent, widow etc cannot adopt the baby and only a couple who is issueless (who don’t have children because of medical reasons) are allowed to adopt the baby. For this, a medical certificate and a reasonable time after marriage is required. Baby once adopted is monitored by the Deputy Commissioner office. Those who want to adopt must have credibility in the society which is examined in the interview along with documents. They should also have reasonable financial status so that they can afford a good life for the baby. Non Pakistanis are not eligible for the case, according to the policy. Priority is given to people who have a house in Islamabad.

A committee constituted by Deputy Commissioner Office will decided the matter on July 19, according to the administration.