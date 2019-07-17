Share:

KARACHI - The provincial leadership of opposition parties in National Assembly on Tuesday decided to hold public gathering in the business hub of the country on July 25 to mark the day of elections a year before as Black Day.

The decision was taken in a multi-party meeting of members from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), National Party (NP) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP). It was chaired by PPP leader and former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Rehber Committee of the opposition parties took two key decisions in a meeting headed by JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani including removal of Senate chairman and observing July 25 as black day.

Informing regarding decision of the meeting in a presser at PPP Media Cell, PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi said that it was decided to mark July 25 as black day against rigging in general elections a year back.

“A public gathering on the day will also be observed at Mazar-e-Quaid to be addressed by top leadership of all opposition parties,” he said.

He further informed that an organising committee comprising members from all parties was also formed to prepare for the gathering.

Mehdi said that after imposition of the selected government, the country witnessed unexpected rise in inflation, unemployment and poverty. “The gathering will prove a milestone in the movement against the government,” he said adding that banners would be put up and camps be established in the city to ensure maximum participation of people against the government.

The leaders of the other parties speaking on the occasion said that the incumbent federal government had dent a severe blow to people from all walks of life ranging from common man to business community.

“Our struggle will continue against them unless they are removed from power likewise the ones who were more powerful than them in past,” they said. They said that the gathering will not only be a message to the puppet government but its handlers. “The masses are suppressed under this regime and it is now their responsibility to come out against the rulers in large numbers to show their dissent against their anti-masses policies,” the opposition leaders said.

They said that the all political parties in the country are united on one page against the government and will not sit down unless they are ousted from power. “If we will not come out this time then even masses will not forgive us,” concluded the members.