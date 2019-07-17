Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan considers GSP Plus Scheme as a constructive engagement for the betterment of its economy and promoting its economic agenda.

Talking to outgoing EU Ambassador Jean Francois Cautain here on Tuesday, the President said that the current volume of trade between Pakistan and European Union is not commensurate to its true potential and needs further boost.He appreciated the EU assistance for development projects in rural development, natural resources management, education and human resources development. The Ambassador thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their hospitality and making his stay in Pakistan pleasant.

He also lauded the sacrifices by the people of Pakistan in curbing the menace of terrorism in the country.