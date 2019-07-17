Share:

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said his ministry had enrolled over 7,000 out of school children under a campaign launched to provide education facility to every child of the federal capital.

The minister stated that they have conducted a door to door survey in the capital and identified over 11,000 out-of-school children in a survey, out of which more than 7,000 children had been enrolled.

He said the drive to raise the number of school goers in Islamabad was in full swung and every child attaining the age of education would be enrolled in the city’s schools by the end of this year, he added.

Addressing the seminar, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Vision of Clean Green Pakistan and Social Responsibility of Youth’ conference, Shafqat said the government had taken several initiatives in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s clean and green vision to escape environmental degradation and fight climate change dilemma.

The minister gave the example of the ‘Billion Tree Tsunami’- a project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said the world was acknowledging this project and appreciating the prime minister’s vision of clean and green Pakistan. He said the government had also launched ‘10 Billion Tree Tsunami’ at the national level to save the future of upcoming generations.

Shafqat said recycling of garbage and treatment of water is required to be done and the solid waste management must be adopted to ensure the cleanliness and to beat the water scarcity in the country.