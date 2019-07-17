Share:

It really pains to write that Sarfaraz Ahmad’s leadership during 2019 tour of England (14 ODI matches & one T20 match) was neither, inspirational nor, motivational. He utterly failed to lead by example and with his own performance. In fact, leaving aside being a captain, his recent stats reflect that he cannot be included in the national team, even on his batting abilities.

In the historical list of Pakistani cricket captains, he will be in a strong competition for the lowest position. Even his batting in the champions trophy final & other matches was at the mercy of opponent team’s fielders, dropping dolly catches offered by Sarfaraz.

Sarfaraz Ahmad looks perfect manifestation of the idiom “every person rises to his level of incompetence”, but then so do many others, in our national cricket set up.

Neither, the abandoned match vs the Sri Lankan team, nor, any other factor, except the timid, fearful, lost minded and negative approach leadership style of Sarfaraz Ahmad, was the singular reason; today our team is out of the CWC19 semifinals.

The other major factor of the failure in the CWC19 was the uncalled for presence and wrong influence of the Chief Selector, who was allowed by the Chairman & the MD PCB to sit over the head of the captain. Nowhere in the world, chief Selector is imposed over the team management like PCB did with Inzamam ul Haq.

This proves that the Chairman and the MD PCB were not professionally fit for their responsibilities, as head of the national cricket board, where they themselves looked to be totally overwhelmed by the chief selector.

The moment Inzamam was detached from the players, Pakistani team won all their remaining matches against the teams of South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

As such, the Chairman & the MD PCB must take the ultimate responsibility for the failures of our team, which also badly shattered the World Cup dream of the nation; thus both these honourable gentlemen should immediately submit their resignations, failing which, the remaining members of the Board of Governors of the PCB, may move a motion of no confidence, against both the Chairman and the MD of the PCB.

However, if no one moves from the BoG of the PCB then the Patron in Chief of the PCB Mr. Imran Khan is earnestly requested to order a high level Judicial Inquiry to be conducted by a Honourable Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, to minutely investigate the causes of the national disgrace, caused by our cricket team, by way of the lower than pathetic performances [specially against matches with the West Indian {105 all out in 21.4 overs which was overhauled in 13.4 overs}, Australian and Indian teams] in the CWC19 to fix the responsibility over the concerned individuals, for further necessary and punitive actions, by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

This proposed high powered judicial commission may also inquire about the overseas and Pakistani assets and wealth in banks of A to Z employees (including contractual/honorary employees) and cricket players affiliated with (directly or indirectly) or contracted by the PCB and serving during the period of 1st January 2008 to 5th July 2019.

It is also requested that if formed by the PM, this proposed high powered judicial commission may minutely look into the total expenses of ALL PCB officials who toured between Pakistan and England during the period, our team visited there, from April 2019 till the end of the World Cup in July 2019; and compare it with the expenses of the total number of players who went to England.

The best and easiest way for the Pakistani team to win the next ODI World Cup 2023, T20 World Cup 2020 and Test matches championship, which will include all Test matches to be played between July 2019 till 2023, is to immediately initiate an inquest and ruthless accountability by a high powered judicial commission [which can take help from any institution or department or individual] and simultaneous special audit by the auditors of the AGP of the PCB, for all its administrative and financial decisions taken during the period 1st January 2008 to July 5 2019.

However, if no ruthless across the board accountability is initiated for the PCB, business as usual, will continue.