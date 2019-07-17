Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan stormed into the semi-finals of the 14th West Asia Baseball Cup-2019 by thrashing Bangladesh 17-0 in the second match of the Group-B played in Colombo Tuesday. Talking to The Nation from Colombo, Federation of Pakistan Baseball President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah said the way players are displaying world class baseball on offer they are in irresistible form and if they continue to play same way, Pakistan will win the semi-final against arch-rivals India. In the second semi-final, hosts and defending champions Sri Lanka will face Iran. Pakistan hammered Bangladesh 17-0. Ubaidullah, M Abdullah, M Ameen, Arsalan, Asad, Saddiq Afridi and Faisal scored two runs each. PFB President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah congratulated the Pakistan baseball team. He especially thanked IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza for her presence during the departure ceremony and also thanked DG PSB Arif Ibrahim, Director Hostels Malik Imtiaz Hussain and Director Media Shazia Ejaz for their support during the month-long camp at PSB.