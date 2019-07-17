Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that due to the anti-masses policies of the federal government 220 million people are being exploited of their basic rights.

This he said in a statement issued on Tuesday. He said that the unsuccessful economic policies of the federal government have also been endorsed by the report of State Bank of Pakistan and inflation is being increased day-by-day. The adviser further said that the economic deterioration was due to the policies of the federal government. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan promised tall claims from the masses adding that the State Bank of Pakistan in its report revealed that the economic situation would further deteriorate in the coming days.

The livelihood of the poor will become more difficult. It is better that the prime minister Niazi accept his defeat and beg pardon from the masses. Wahab said that by accepting his mistake it may be possible that the circumstances might improve.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan once again took a U-turn and not he was claiming that he would build 10,000 houses within one and a half year whereas before election he was claiming that he would build 5 million houses.

Wahab said that the incompetent government which promised 5 million housing units for the poor, is, in fact depriving them of their existing shelters. The poor’s modest little houses are being pulled down in ‘Naya Pakistan’ he questioned.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab further added that as per the report of State Bank of Pakistan the foreign investment declined by half and the targets of export will not be achieved. Foreign Investment and exports are decreasing and showing an alarming condition while the country requires foreign exchange. He said that the report discloses that there is no hope of betterment in the coming year.

The adviser said that the PTI government compelled the industrialists to shut down their industries by increasing gas prices. He said that if the situation is not improved in the next how it will become possible that the employment opportunities will increase. Business and agriculture sectors are on strike and if the industries will not run then the poor will become more miserable.

He said it was time that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should accept its failure and provide relief to the masses otherwise the people all over Pakistan will be on streets. He said that the prime minister did nothing which was commendable but he had only exploited the poor for which he would be appreciated.

Wahab said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the masses to rally behind him to send the ‘cruel rulers’ at their homes.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab also condemned the statement of Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rasheed and advised him to focus on railway. He said that the increasing train accidents are on the credit of Sheikh Rasheed and he is a conscienceless person and he cannot make any comment upon such a personality.

In his address he said that the land has been given to Pakistan Railway by the Sindh Government and it is not the personal property of Shaikh Rasheed. He said that Sindh Government has no information about the housing project because Federal Government never bother to share with the Sindh Government. The Governor Sindh should be answerable that how and where the houses are being constructed. Wahab further said that the non political mindset of PTI leaders has created uncertainty in every walks of life since their inception. He said that he has no knowledge whether the Prime Minister raise the issue of Aafia Siddiqui during his visit to United States of America.

Wahab expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of precious lives and properties at Neelum Valley. He appealed to the federal government to accelerate the relief activities at Neelum Valley.