ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of his three-day official visit to the United States said on Tuesday that his government is committed to provide every possible facility to investors and the business community.

Talking to a delegation of the US-Pakistan Business Council which called on him here, the prime minister said that the Board of Investment and all the concerned ministries are making hectic efforts to facilitate the investors. The prime minister will visit the US next week and apart from his meeting with the US President Donald Trump will meet business people to invest in Pakistan.

During the meeting the US-Pakistan Council Chairman Dr Mehmood Khan apprised the prime minister about various US companies operating in Pakistan; whereas the representatives of the companies informed the prime minister about the business activities, volume of trade and role of their respective companies in Pakistan’s economy.