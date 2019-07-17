Share:

Prime Minister Special Assistant (PMSA) on youth affairs Usman Dar has said that Prince Harry of the UK has offered assistance in the development of Pakistani youth.

A youth ministers conference was held in the commonwealth headquarter in London while the PMSA on youth affairs also attended the conference.

The Pakistan government decisions for the welfare of the youths received enormous praise in the conference while Prince Harry also offered assistance in the development of Pakistani youth.

Prince Harry said that Successful Youth Program is inevitable for the development of the youth while he is ready to assist Pakistan under the banner of Prince trust international and can help Pakistani youth getting job and education.

Usman Dar attended the conference on the special invitation of Prince Harry while at the occasion he briefed the conference regarding the government initiatives to make the country’s youth successful.