Lahore - Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department has assigned additional charge of Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute/Ameeruddin College to Prof Sardar Muhammad Al Fareed Zafar. He is professor of Obs & Gynae (BS-20). The post was lying vacant after the retirement of Prof Muhammad Tayyab on reaching age of superannuation. After assuming the charge, Prof Al Fareed Zafar expressed determination to bring positive changes through team work for the betterment of the institutions as per the health vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He stressed the need of performing duties with full devotion and dedication in the best interest of the ailing humanity. “Keeping in view the people friendly policies of the present government, we have to be more specific and efficient towards our responsibilities. Discipline, patients’ care and more facilities will be priorities”, he said, adding, no stone would be left unturned to achieve the desired goals.