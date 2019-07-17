Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100-index gained 13.67 points (0.04 percent) to close at 32,972.02 points. A total of 138,726,280 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.531 billion. Out of 316 companies, share prices of 148 companies recorded increase while 149 companies registered decrease whereas 19 companies remained stable. The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 20,303,000 and price per share of Rs 3.71, Maple Leaf with a volume of 14,025,000 and price per share of Rs 21.07 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 12,899,000 and price per share of Rs 14.29. The top advancer was Archroma Pakistan with the increase of Rs 15 per share, closing at Rs 480 while Service Industries Ltd XDXB was runner up with the increase of Rs 14.85 per share, closing at Rs 469.85. The top decliners were Colgate Palmolive with the decrease of Rs 49.50 per share, closing at Rs 2000 and Khyber Textile with the decrease of Rs 22.80 per share closing at Rs 433.20.