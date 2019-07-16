Share:

Over 70 shops burnt in fire at Lunda Bazaar

RAHIM YAR KHAN (STAFF REPORTER): More than 70 shops were burnt in a fire at Lunda Bazaar of Sadiqabad along main railway track near food warehouse on Tuesday morning.

The fire, erupted due to an unknown reason, spread to other shops of the market located between Railway Road and main railway track. According to Rescue 1122 sources, the cause of fire was not clear. The rescuers overcame the fire with six hours long efforts, saving 70 percent shops of the market. Ten fire-fighting vehicles from Rescue 1122, Municipal Committee Sadiqabad, Fauji Fertiliser Company and Fatima Fertiliser Company Limited participated in the operation. The total loss was yet to be ascertained. It was the sixth time in five years that the shops in Lunda Bazaar caught fire.

Some citizens of Sadiqabad said that Pakistan Railways authorities had leased this land to a lessee who further allotted the shops in double strength to earn more money. “Due to excessive number of shops in a congested area, fire incidents occur frequently,” they added.

Three more bodies of flash-flood victims recovered

MUZAFFARABAD (Online): Three more dead bodies were recovered after they were swept away in flash flood caused by torrential rains in Neelum Valley, bringing death toll to 31.

Rescue operation is under way. According to Emergency Control Room, 19 people are still missing. Local administration has warned the locals to stay away from river due to floodwater. On the other hand, more rescue teams have been sent for rescue operation while evacuation of homeless people to safer places is continued. It is to be recalled that on Monday, cloud-burst triggered flash flood, which wreaked havoc in Laswa area, leaving 28 dead and dozen other missing.

Girl raped, newborn girl abducted

from hospital

MULTAN/FAISALABAD (INP): A 20-year-old girl was raped by unidentified person(s) here on Tuesday.

The Rescue 1122 officals informed that the sexual assault victim, appeared to be 20-yera-old, was found in a critical condition. The girl was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for medical treatment, a rescue official said. The police have launched investigation into the incident. In Faisalabad, a newborn baby girl was abducted from Allied Hospital in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

According to police, the footage, captured by the CCTV cameras installed in the hospital, clearly show that a couple, who came to visit the sick, is taking the minor girl with them. The abducted girl’s family alleged that the incident of kidnapping happened due to negligence of the hospital management. The Civil Lines Police have registered a case against the suspected couple and launched further investigation.