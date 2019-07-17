Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Interior Minister Rehman Malik will launch today his new book titled ‘Daesh-ISIS Rising Monster Worldwide’ – discussing the rise of the group.

This is Senator Malik’s second book. The earlier book, titled “Modi’s War Doctrine” was launched in April.

The author highlights the nexus between Al-Qaeda and DAESH and how in many cases the Al-Qaeda outfits shaped into DAESH. The contents contain in this book is a narration of the events and incidents lugged by DAESH.

About his book, Senator Malik said: “It is a small encyclopaedia that contains information for all. It is based on facts and information.”

The lawmaker, who remained the interior minister for five years and is currently the head of Senate committee on interior, said he had warned about the emergence of Daesh several years ago but nobody was ready to believe him.

“This book recollects past and peeps into future. This will be helpful to all. Hopefully it will be available at important capitals,” he added.

The “Daesh–ISIS Rising Monster Worldwide” has 14 Chapters and is dedicated to the victims of terrorism particularly Daesh worldwide. This book is an inside account of DAESH and its hidden agenda. In the book, Senator Malik has discussed the emergence of Daesh–ISIS and its evolution in enormous spectrum.

The author has discussed in detail about the rise and flourish of Daesh–ISIS and its manoeuvres across the globe. He brings to light the rising phenomenon of violent extremism under the banner of DAESH which is bent upon disrupting and destroying internal, regional and international peace and stability.

The book addresses the readers that how this organization abuses the name of religion as a bulwark for committing repugnant offenses against humanity. The author has pointed out the front organizations and groups that act as a platform for projecting and propagating DAESH’s lopsided worldview.

The author intelligently spots the threat of Daesh-ISIS to South Asia, including countries like Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran and some parts of China and Russia. It predicts that these countries are on the target of this extremist organization because of its dubious financing and background.

Subsequently, in proceeding chapters; the discussion provided details of the most recent terrorist attacks on the occasion of Easter in Sri Lanka.

Significantly, after the New Zealand attacks, Senator Rehman Malik shared his vision about the advances of Daesh–ISIS and predicted that South Asia can be the next destination for this terrorist outfit. The visionary Senator accumulated the situation with marvelous investigation and right after a few days the terrorist Organization hit Sri Lanka. The author has exclusively discussed the names being revealed during the investigation of Sri Lankan attacks and their linkages with the soil of India for terrorist training.

In the later chapters the author has discussed, The Arab Spring, Yemen Crises. The author has proved that Daesh – ISIS is the only Organization that holds its head office in Iraq and operates worldwide in different regions. It is an important fact revealed from the book that so far the Daesh – ISIS has inflicted mostly the Muslims and it has abolished the Muslim leadership on the vast spectrum. The book embedded the history of terrorism, particularly in South Asia and generally across the world and indicates that it paves its path through the slogans of religious and fundamental deprivations.

It is a by-product of geopolitical interest of wheelers and dealers of the world. Daesh-ISIS was established keeping the role model of Al-Qaeda resorting to the misuse of Islam and using terror as a weapon to achieve their unholy targets.

“Daesh is supporting the hidden inhuman agenda of the wheelers and dealers existing in the world to gain power through violence. The most recent incident of the attacks on Sri Lankan Churches is a part of the larger game to bring the clash between the civilizations. Unfortunately the Daesh was trained in India with a specific mission,” said the writer.

He said it had become more powerful and destructive with heavy funding and support from the hidden hands, the seizer of resilience of the Iraqi Army in fact facilitated Daesh to grow in terms of recruitment of ex Iraqi Army in Daesh and it was all done with a purpose.

The training of Abu Musab Al Zarqawi and Abu Bakar Al Baghdadi in Khost is a clear indicator that the present Daesh leadership is basically likes of Osama Bin Laden, who is being used by these lethal organizations. Basically, it is a big tool of destruction of peace all over the world.

This book is informative and well supported by the personal experiences of the author. Senator Rehman Malik through his intellectual abilities performed his humanly duty to aware the world leadership, especially the South Asian and failing states with the horrifying threats of terror by Daesh-ISIS.

The book serves as a source for the world leadership to evaluate the projected threat lines and plan the necessary course of action against the extremist organizations henceforth, avoid further destruction of peace in the world.