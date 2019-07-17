Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan Test fast bowler and inventor of reverse swing bowling Sarfraz Nawaz Tuesday demanded of Pakistan Cricket Board Patron Imran Khan to take stern action against all those, who are responsible for the debacle in the ICC world cup and show the doors to responsible.

“People who have dignity and understand responsibility themselves step down, but it does not happen in Pakistan. I was expecting resignations from selection committee, team management and COO Subhan Ahmed after highly dismal performance of the national team but no one is ready to accept the responsibility. I am surprised that how the PCB and their blue-eyed are appreciating Pakistan team’s performance in the world cup. It was totally pathetic and blow average. How on earth Pakistan team was expecting favours from other teams. Why they blamed India, New Zealand and others and why not they earned a place in the semi-finals themselves. It is very easy to point fingers at others but very hard to accept failure and get aside.”

Sarfraz said India had shown the doors to all the responsible after their team’s exit in the semi-finals.

“In Pakistan, people are still looking at the PCB and Imran Khan, who is not only the prime minister, and PCB’s patron but also one of the best captains the cricket world had ever witnessed to take some action against the responsible. PM should act now and send selection committee, coaches and all the flops home. I guess the PCB doesn’t have any option, but to retain Sarfraz Ahmed as Pakistan captain as they never appointed a vice captain and groomed him. Now Sarfraz should continue to lead the Pakistan team and he must make some bold decisions and prove himself that he is that leader who will could Pakistan team forward. It makes no sense of changing Sarfraz as it will further aggravate the situation. I think, it is high time Imran sjould make tough decisions and clean the PCB. It is also duty of PCB chairman Ehsan Mani and newly appointed Managing Director Wasim Khan to clean the board from all the ills, who had destroyed Pakistan cricket and neat and clean persons, who had a solid background, must be introduced.”

He further said people were expecting big performances from Pakistan especially keeping in mind they were in England much earlier than other participating nations as they played lot of cricket in UK prior to the start of the world cup but they never utilised that advantage and played highly pathetic and poor cricket.

He said Pakistan had ample chances of improving their net run-rate, which they never tried to but continue blaming others and claiming other teams had gifted matches to England, which is not true.

He said England earned the place in the semi-finals and then final and the world had witnessed they had performed and fight for each and every run and are worthy world champions.

He said the PCB has now ample time before Pakistan play any major series and they must work on root causes and address grey areas and should work on long-term solution and appoint a vice captain, who could lead Pakistan in future.

“Arthur and company have to pave way for the new coaches as people won’t compromise average coaches and there is also an urgent need of complete overhauling in the PCB. Until and unless people sitting in the PCB since decades are not removed things won’t change and Pakistan will continue to struggle,” Sarfraz concluded.

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan Test fast bowler and inventor of reverse swing bowling Sarfraz Nawaz Tuesday demanded of Pakistan Cricket Board Patron Imran Khan to take stern action against all those, who are responsible for the debacle in the ICC world cup and show the doors to responsible.

“People who have dignity and understand responsibility themselves step down, but it does not happen in Pakistan. I was expecting resignations from selection committee, team management and COO Subhan Ahmed after highly dismal performance of the national team but no one is ready to accept the responsibility. I am surprised that how the PCB and their blue-eyed are appreciating Pakistan team’s performance in the world cup. It was totally pathetic and blow average. How on earth Pakistan team was expecting favours from other teams. Why they blamed India, New Zealand and others and why not they earned a place in the semi-finals themselves. It is very easy to point fingers at others but very hard to accept failure and get aside.”

Sarfraz said India had shown the doors to all the responsible after their team’s exit in the semi-finals.

“In Pakistan, people are still looking at the PCB and Imran Khan, who is not only the prime minister, and PCB’s patron but also one of the best captains the cricket world had ever witnessed to take some action against the responsible. PM should act now and send selection committee, coaches and all the flops home. I guess the PCB doesn’t have any option, but to retain Sarfraz Ahmed as Pakistan captain as they never appointed a vice captain and groomed him. Now Sarfraz should continue to lead the Pakistan team and he must make some bold decisions and prove himself that he is that leader who will could Pakistan team forward. It makes no sense of changing Sarfraz as it will further aggravate the situation. I think, it is high time Imran sjould make tough decisions and clean the PCB. It is also duty of PCB chairman Ehsan Mani and newly appointed Managing Director Wasim Khan to clean the board from all the ills, who had destroyed Pakistan cricket and neat and clean persons, who had a solid background, must be introduced.”

He further said people were expecting big performances from Pakistan especially keeping in mind they were in England much earlier than other participating nations as they played lot of cricket in UK prior to the start of the world cup but they never utilised that advantage and played highly pathetic and poor cricket.

He said Pakistan had ample chances of improving their net run-rate, which they never tried to but continue blaming others and claiming other teams had gifted matches to England, which is not true.

He said England earned the place in the semi-finals and then final and the world had witnessed they had performed and fight for each and every run and are worthy world champions.

He said the PCB has now ample time before Pakistan play any major series and they must work on root causes and address grey areas and should work on long-term solution and appoint a vice captain, who could lead Pakistan in future.

“Arthur and company have to pave way for the new coaches as people won’t compromise average coaches and there is also an urgent need of complete overhauling in the PCB. Until and unless people sitting in the PCB since decades are not removed things won’t change and Pakistan will continue to struggle,” Sarfraz concluded.