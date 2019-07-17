Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Almost the entire Azad Jammu and Kashmir has been interlinked through the provision of modern digital telecom facilities by the Special Communications Organisation (SCO), state-run institution running the telecom system in AJK and Gilgit - Baltistan.

This was revealed at grand dinner hosted by the SCO to celebrate its 43rd founding anniversary / raising day at its Mess here on Tuesday. The SCO is determined to deliver quality telecom services across AJK and GB. The chief host - Acting Commanding Officer SCO Mirpur Division Maj Nauman Jameel, Commissioner Mirpur Division Ch Muhammad Tayyeb, DIG Police Mirpur Div Sardar Gulfraz Khan, Director General MDA Ch Ejaz Raza and Mirpur Divisional Head PID AJK Javed Malik cut a cake to mark the 43rd anniversary of the SCO.

On the occasion, Maj Nauman Jameel reiterated his organisations resolve to facilitate its valued subscribers with all modern day telecom facilities to bring the country in the ranks of the developed nations. He enumerated achievements of eh SCO since its inception in 1976 to deliver quality telecom facilities to its subscribers in AJK including in all three districts of Mirpur division.

The ceremony was largely attended by notables representing various walks of life including senior officials of the local administration, nation-building institutions, academicians, senior journalists besides all ranks of the civil and military staff of the Special Communication Organization of 64 Composite Signal Battalion.

Earlier, a Jeep rally was taken out under the auspices of the SCO which passed through various city streets raising the role of the SCO in telecom sector in AJK. The acting commanding officer gave away shields and awards to several participants of the Jeep Rally besides nominees representing various civil and military sections of the SCO in acknowledgement of their outstanding performance in delivery of quality telecom services to the consumers. He recalled that the SCO has already launched 3G and 4G internet service in AJK, saying that free experimental 3G and 4G internet services was provided for about two years to introduce telecom product of the SCO.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb, DIG Police Sardar Gulfraz, DG MDA Ch. Ejaz Raza and others lauded the role of the SCO in binding the entire AJK in a single bond.