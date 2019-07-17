Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has said that the province is rich in natural resources and we being the public servants should ensure its development and prosperity in the larger national interest.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Secretary Committee in Sindh Secretariat on Tuesday. Chairperson P&D Mrs Naheed Shah Durrani, Sr Member Board of Revenue Shams Uddin Soomro, Secretary Finance Syed Najam Shah and all Secretaries & Divisional Commissioners attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress of disciplinary action, proceedings of anti-corruption cases, development work, performance of officers, position of DPCs (Departmental Promotion Committees), unauthorised use of official vehicles‘ status of GORs, employment/recruitment on disabled and deceased quota implementation on the court orders and President, Prime Minister & Chief Minister Directives.

The chief secretary noted that all out efforts must be accorded to strengthen the service delivery system with the zeal of good governance while all activities i.e duties and functions be performed transparently and based on rules and regulations.

Mumtaz Shah categorically noted that there could be possible with the deficiencies and negligence .He maintained that all Secretaries and Commissioners should evolve the mechanism of performance with a view to complete the desired task successfully. He pointed out that the cleanliness be streamlined in hospitals, school colleges and offices to maintain the sustainability of hygienic environment.

The chief secretary advised the Secretaries and Commissioners to gear up the coordinated efforts amongst all Departments specifically with the departments of Finance, Planning & Development and Works & Services.

He lauded the services of Chairperson P&D Mrs Naheed Shah Durrrani in view of promoting the education during her incumbency as the Managing Director of SEF (Sindh Education Foundation) and Nisar Siddiqui the Chief of IBA Sukkur who devotedly enhanced the role of the said institute.

Mumtaz Shah desired that till the next quarterly meeting the desired goal oriented task might be accomplished. He also sought the progress of Sindh Secretariat Complex from Secretary General Administration Hassan Naqvi within a week. The Chairperson P&D also addressed the meeting advising the participants to prioritise the fiction in accordance with the significance.