India is one of the strongest and favorite sides in the World Cup and had remained unbeaten until they had played against England. India has not shown sportsman spirit by loosing to England deliberately. It seemed that they did not make real efforts to win the game.

India has damaged the spirit of the game, and after watching such matches, people will lose interest in cricket. Since every team plays to win the game but this was not the case in this particular game.

Everything is possible in cricket as winning the game against any team boosts the morale of the players and vice versa. Indian players have lost the game, so what would be their morale?

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.