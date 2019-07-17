Share:

Sri Lankan cricket team is ready to visit Pakistan to play a Test match and to further streamline the process, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited the Sri Lanka authorities to send its security delegation to Pakistan.

According to details, a series is scheduled between the Green Shirts and the Islanders in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September-October this year and Sri Lanka is willing to play one of the two Test matches in either Lahore or Karachi.

It has further been learnt that the PCB is trying to conduct both Tests in Pakistan, but the decision by the Sri Lanka officials has not been finalized yet in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention that no Test match has been hosted in Pakistan since the attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore back in 2009.