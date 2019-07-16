Share:

Good news was reported in the newspapers in this month that a team of experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) is going to visit the province (Sindh) to help the patients of HIV fight against this deadly disease and get recovery. According to a report, the team first visited the most affected area of Larkana. The report further disclosed that child specialists would also be a part of the WHO team who will provide training to doctors and paramedical staff in Larkana, Sindh.

This is the second time that experts are going to visit the province. Previously, on the request of the government of Pakistan, a 10-member WHO team visited Sindh and guided them last month. I appreciate the government of Sindh for its fight against the fatal disease, and I feel it is time for the governments of the remaining provinces to make haste and do something about this before the situation gets uncontrol.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat.