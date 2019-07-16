Share:

KARACHI-HUM Films launched the trailer of the much-anticipated film of the year Superstar, which created the right kind of super buzz with the motion posters of Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf.

The curiosity and anticipation of the viewer’s went up a notch with the release of the soulful and melodious song Bekaraan which made the movie’s trailer one of the most anticipated amongst the other contenders.

The trailer launch ceremony was a star-studded affair and in attendance were the crème de la crème of Pakistan’s entertainment industry, including the star cast of the film, Mahira Khan, Bilal Ashraf, NadeemBaig, producer MominaDuraid, director Ehteshamuddin, Azaan Sami Khan, Humayun Saeed, HaniaAamir, AsimAzhar, Hareem Farooq, Ali Rehman, NadeemBaig, ZebaBakhtiar, Adnan Siddiqui, Hira, Mani, president HUM Network Sultana Siddiqui, CEO HUM Network Duraid Qureshi and others.

The trailer sizzles with the highlight on Bilal Ashraf, who appears as a superstar who has it all and has seen it all. Mahira appears as a small-town girl who wants to have it all in the world of glitz and glam. Her attraction to Bilal’s character and love for stardom turns in to a challenge for our titular character as romance sparks inevitably, only to focus on the high and low rushes of being the king or queen of the glam world. All of which comes at a price as evident from the lead character’s dialogue “tamashahaitouphirtamasha he sahi”.

From the strikingly handsome star cast to brilliant acting, exceptional music, immaculate direction and a perfect blend of thrill, romance, masala and conflict, the trailer of Superstar definitely ticks all the boxes of a pure edge-of-the-seat entertainer and leaves one wanting more.

The trailer also raised the curtain on the film’s exceptional music. While the audiences still haven’t gotten enough of the melodious Bekaraan, the small teaser of “DharakBharak” in the trailer makes one wanting to dance to its upbeat tune.

“Noori” picturized on the gorgeous Mahira Khan will leave you in awe while “In Dino” sung by the soulful AtifAslam is simply addictive which makes it hard for the audiences to wait for the release of its full versions.

The film is directed by ace director Ehtishamuddin of the Udaari and SadqayTumhare fame, dialogues are written by Ali and Mustafa Afridi.

The film’s screenplay and music are by the talented Azaan Sami Khan, who wowed everyone with his music talent in ParwaazHaiJunoon.

Apart from the lead pair, Superstar boasts a stellar cast including the industry’s bigwigs NadeemBaig, Javaid Sheikh, Marina Khan, Asma Abbas, Saife Hassan, Alizay Shah, Ali Kazmi and Waqar, and special appearances from Hania Amir, SairaShehroz, Osman Khalid Butt, Kubra Khan and Mani. Superstar will be released on Eid-ul-Azha.