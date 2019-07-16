Share:

LONDON-Safa and Marwa Ullah, the two-year-old conjoined twins from Pakistan, were separated following a ‘miraculous’ surgery in London.

Great Ormond Street Hospital or Gosh had over 100 members involved in the rare medical procedure that took place over four months and four stages of a separation process.

In a statement issued by Gosh, the twins were born in January 2017, conjoined at the head — known as ‘craniopagus’ twins. The family did not know that it was a twin pregnancy, so they were a bit of a surprise when they arrived. “After consultation with their doctors in Pakistan, Great Ormond Street Hospital welcomed them to Bumblebee Ward in autumn 2018 and set about a four month four-stage separation process involving multiple specialties across the hospital — from craniofacial, neurology and psychology experts, to nurses, radiologists and physiotherapists,” the hospital further stated.

The first few procedures involved separating the brains and blood vessels. Following this, a piece of plastic was placed between the two brains two internally have two separate children on the operating table.

The focus then shifted to the skull and the skin, with tissue expanders used to stretch the skin. This was followed by the reconstruction of the top of the heads with their own bone and covering it up.

After a period of recuperation and intensive physiotherapy, the twins were finally discharged from the hospital earlier this month and are now recovering well at home with their family.