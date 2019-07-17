Share:

Islamabad - President Arif Alvi said on Tuesday that development of the electronic data collection system by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics will augur well towards enhancing the credibility of Price Statistics and reducing the time tag. Chairing a presentation given by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tablet Based Price Data Collection System, President Alvi said that the interactive report making process would enable the policy makers to take timely decisions on the basis of real market prices prevailing in the country. Mr. Alvi highlighted that the data driven decision-making plays a vital role in achievement of long-term goals. The credibility of data provides the basis for unbiased and effective governance. Secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform briefed the President about the salient features of the Tablet Based Price Collection System (TPCS). Further TPCS will improve the data credibility and will help to minimize human interaction besides real-time monitoring & location tracking of the Price Enumerators deployed in the field.