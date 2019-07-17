Share:

US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a recent press briefing that the US welcomed the talks between Pakistan and Indian on building the Kartarpur Corridor, reported by Radio Pakistan.

While speaking at a press briefing, State Department spokesperson said in Washington that it is certainly a good news and we encourage it.

She further said that anything that increases people-to-people ties between India and Pakistan is something that we are incredibly supportive of.

Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal last week said there was a positive development in talks between Pakistan and India over the Kartarpur Corridor project.

Briefing the media at Wagha border, Dr Faisal said, “A consensus has been reached on eighty per cent of the issues regarding Kartarpur Corridor, whereas rest of the issues will be resolved during future talks.”

During the first meeting between Pakistan and India on March 14, New Delhi had decided not to grant visas to Pakistani journalists to cover the event.

On March 19, Pakistan and India held a technical meeting at the designated zero point to discuss the plan for the Kartarpur corridor project.

The Kartarpur Corridor connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Narowal district with Dera Baba Nanak in India's Gurdaspur.