Share:

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested the man on Wednesday, accused of making controversial video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik .

According to FIA sources, Mian Tariq Mehmood was arrested by the agency's cybercrime wing, who also lodged a case against him for violating the Cyber Crime Act.

The sources said video of the judge has been recovered from Tariq's possession and sent for forensic investigation.

Arshad Malik named Mian Tariq in his affidavit in the Islamabad High (IHC) court for blackmailing him on behalf of Pakistan Muslim League-(Nawaz) PML-N.