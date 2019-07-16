Share:

Rawalpindi-An unknown gunman opened firing on a woman in highly sensitive Jhanda Cheechi area injuring her critically while a man tried to end his life by immolating himself on Tuesday, sources said.

Rescue 1122 shifted both victims to hospitals for treatment. Police are investigating the matters after mentioning the occurrences in daily crime register. According to sources, Yasmeen, 43, was buying vegetable from vendors in Jhanda Cheechi Market when an unknown man appeared from somewhere and fired at the woman with a pistol. They said that a bullet pierced into right leg of the lady injuring her critically. However, the attacker managed to escape from the scene. Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Civil Line along with his team rushed to the crime scene and recorded statements of eyewitnesses besides collecting evidences as part of his investigation. The Rescue 1122 moved the injured lady to Benazir Bhutto Hospital for treatment, sources said. Police have begun search for the attacker after filing a case against him. A police officer told media so far the reason behind the armed attack on lady was not known.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire in his house near Madni Mosque at Dhoke Elahi Bux, the limits of Police Station Waris Khan. Rescue 1122 took the victim to Rawal Burn Centre of Holy Family Hospital for treatment where he was identified as Asad Khan.

According to family of the victim, Asad was mentally retorted and was often being kept under watch in the house. On the day of incident, they said, he tried to immolate sustaining critical burn injuries, they said.

A rescuer told media that the rescuers had not found petrol or kerosene oil from the crime scene while conducting the rescue operation. He said that the family claimed the man burnt himself with a safety match stick. Local police also reached at the spot and begun investigation.

Doctors in HFH told media that the condition of patient is in danger as he sustained 100 percent burn injuries.