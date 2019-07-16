Share:

Youth Impact Challenge Program is one such initiative in which the government is providing financial support to the youth to run their own businesses which at one hand helps us in overcoming ever rising unemployment. And on the other hand, youth will earn money in a legal and respective way.

Moreover, Youth Impact Challenge Project was launched way back in 2017 with a total amount of Rs500 million, but now it has increased to Rs5.9 billion. Whereupon, it is launched in KP, Punjab, and Sindh as well but there isn’t any awareness among the youth of Balochistan regarding this. It is an appreciable step taken by the government of Pakistan.

I would like to request Pakistan government to implement this program in Balochistan also because a huge number of young people in Balochistan are unemployed.

WAQAR MOOSA,

Kech.