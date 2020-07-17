Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that 1,155 new cases of the coronavirus were reported from the province during the past 24 hours.

In a statement issued here from the CM House, the CM Sindh said that so far 615302 tests had been conducted which helped detect 110068 cases of COVID-19 that showed 18 percent detection rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 34 more patients died during the last one day, lifting the death toll to 1,922 that showed 1.7 percent death rate.

He added that currently 34,070 patients were under treatment in the province, of whom 33,094 were in home isolation, 53 were at isolation centers and 923 were at different hospitals.

“Of 738 patients, whose condition is stated to be critical, 105 have been put on ventilators,” the chief minister informed.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah, 3,775 more patients of the pandemic recovered during the last twenty four hours. “The number of patients recovering from the virus so far has reached 74,076 that shows 67 percent recovery rate,” he elaborated.

The chief minister said that out of 1,155 new cases, 407 cases had been reported from Karachi. “There are 120 cases in district East, 104 in South, 64 in Central, 49 in Malir, 45 in Korangi and 25 in West,” he disclosed.

Regarding other Sindh districts, Murad said that Shaheed Benazirabad had reported 53 fresh cases, Khairpur 49, Larkana 40, Ghotki 41, Sukkur 38, Naushehroferoze 37, Hyderabad 33, Jacobabad 29, Thatta 21, Badin 19, Sanghar 18, Matiari 18, Kambar 17, Shikarpur 16, Jamshoro 15, Kashmore 14, Mirpurkhas 13, Dadu 14, Sujawal 10, Umerkot five and Tando Muhammad Khan one case.

The chief minister urged people of the province to stay safe by wearing masks while going out of homes, wash and sanitize hands and ensure social distancing.