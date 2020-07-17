Share:

Islamabad - Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was Thursday informed that Pakistan Railways is in search of top of the line consultant for ML-I project and TORs in this regard have been finalised.

A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was held under the Chairmanship of Sher Ali Arbab was further informed that currently, there are 20 power projects of 13048 MW at different stages of implementation under the CPEC frame work agreement.

Secretary, Power Division briefed the Committee on the power projects under CPEC. He explained that under CPEC frame work agreement signed by China and Pakistan, there were 14 power generation projects which were categorised as prioritised projects with 10414 MW generation capacity and 7 projects were categorised as Activity Promoted with the power generation capacity of 6645 MW. Currently, there are 20 power projects of 13048 MW at different stages of implementation. Out of which 9 projects are commissioned with capacity of 5320 MW. While 6 projects are under construction with generation capacity of 4484 MW, the official added. 5 projects are under LOI/LOS stage with capacity of 3244 MW. Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line of 878 KM long with 4000 MW capacity is under construction which is the first transmission line in private sector in Pakistan. In the current CPEC portfolio there are 9 coal based power projects of 8220 MW. Out of which 4 are imported coal based projects of 4260 MW whereas 5 are Thar Coal based projects of 3690 MW. Four CPEC power projects based on coal have been commissioned. Out of these 4 power projects, Sahiwal Coal Power Project was completed in 27 months record time which is a recorded minimum time of commissioning in the coal based projects the world over. There is 36 months completion period for coal based power projects as per international standards. The Committee appreciated the hard work of the concerned authorities for commissioning of the energy projects in minimum record time.

Sindh and Punjab Secretaries of Energy were directed to submit their energy issues to the Committee for further consideration and redressal by the concerned departments. The Chairman directed Power Division that monthly progress report of under construction energy projects may be furnished to the Committee regularly.

Railways Secretary, also briefed the Committee on ML-1 project. He explained that CDWP has recommended PC-1 of $7.2 Billion project to ECNEC which will be considered in its forthcoming meeting. Financing Committees have been constituted from Pakistan as well as China. It was informed that the project is a huge investment in the history of Pakistan Railways. There is a complete business model to modernise the Railways as a corporate self-sustaining entity. The important feature of this project is that it will retire the loan itself. Railways is in search of top of the line consultant. TORs have been finalised after a well thought exercise. The Chairman recommended the Railways that this a last chance for recovery of the Railways. A governance model to be introduced where regulator has the freedom of oversight. Profitability and safety standards are maintained as a reciprocal factor.

The meeting was attended by MNA Noor Alam Khan, MNA Sadaqat Ali Khan Abbasi, MNA Umar Aslam Khan, MNA Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi, MNA Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Senator Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi and Senator Dr. Shehzad Waseem.