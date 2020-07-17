Share:

Professor Klaus Buchner, President of the All Parties Group on Kashmir – European Parliament (APGK) together with

Organisation of Kashmir Coalition (OKC) held an informal farewell get together at the Brussels Press Club. The Farewell event was attended by a good number of invited guests that included MEPs, Jurists, Scholars, Civil Society Members

including Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora.

All the speakers at the event paid rich tribute to Professor Buchner for his impeccable human rights and social sciences work that he carried out as a member of the European Parliament.

President Carles Puigdemont MEP categorised Professor Buchner as a person of high integrity dedicated to people’s human rights, justice and self-determination in which he himself believes firmly. He recalled his work on the Catalonians selfdetermination issue and the utmost attention Professor Buchner paid to the gross human rights violations resulting from the denial of plebiscite to the people ofJammu and Kashmir under the Indian Occupation. “Professor Buchner, in a very specific way you have been active in the case of Kashmir one of the most complex conflicts in our planet. We both agree the tragic situation that Kashmir has been experiencing for decades and especially for the last 12 months is unsustainable and long lasting solution must urgently be found. This solution has to include sel determination/ Referendum for the Kashmiri population. I am very aware that Professor Buchner has worked hard in the European Parliament over the last few years alongside Majid Tramboo to find a fair and lasting solution to the conflict.”