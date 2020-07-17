Share:

KARACHI - Amir Liaquat Hussain, MNA of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to resign over his failure to solve issues of his constituency.

Amir Liaquat, in a tweet on Thursday, said that he confesses that he is a helpless MNA of Karachi who is unable to provide electricity to the people of the city. He added that he cannot witness suffering of people of Karachi and his constituency.

He also announced that he has asked for a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan to submit his resignation.