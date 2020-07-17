Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out countrywide operation against drug mafia and held 21 suspected smugglers besides seizing 1,045 kg narcotics, informed ANF HQs spokesman on Thursday. He said the ANF also impounded seven vehicles in use of drug smugglers. The value of seized drugs is said to be 604.62 million US dollars in international market, he said. The seized drugs comprised of 203.400 kg Hashish, 549 kg Morphine,7.300 kg Opium, 285.460 kg Heroin and 20 grams Amphetamine Ice, the spokesman informed.