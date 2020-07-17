Share:

LAHORE - Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar while sharing data of the coronavirus tests and cases said that at least 23,403 average COVID-19 tests were conducted from June 1 to 15 while the number of tests from July 1 to 15 was 22,969. He said average Coronavirus cases from June 1 to 15 were 5056 while their number in the corresponding period in July was 3097. The Minister said the number of COVID-19 cases declined due to people’s better attitude regarding precautionary measures and administrative measures, including smart lockdown; not because of reduction in tests.