LAHORE - Pakistan Test batsman Asad Shafiq feels that the bio-secure environment in England has helped the Pakistan squad bond better with each other as the team prepares for the three Test-match series against England starting next month.

“Team members are bonding as they are spending so much time with each other. Earlier on foreign tours, we used to spend our spare time alone. After net practice, some would go to shopping malls or other places but now we get together at least thrice a day for tea and meals. We not only talk cricket but also discuss life, which is helping us bond,” Shafiq said in an appearance on PCB podcast here on Thursday.

He added the two four-day practice games at Derby before the first Test match against England will help the players get acclimatised to the conditions. “Our players were missing cricket for the last three months. After arrival in England, the first two-three days of net practice were difficult but then everyone regained their rhythm.”

Highlighting the performances of the batsmen in two-day practice games, the batsman said: “Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Abid Ali and Shan Masood are batting brilliantly.” Mentioning the presence of Younis Khan in the dressing room as batting coach, Shafiq said: “After the conclusion of two-day practice game, Younis sat with the batsmen to figure out their issues in batting, and allowed them to express their point of view.”