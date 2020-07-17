Share:

ISLAMABAD - The local committees formed by the government in mosques across the country are all set to create awareness among the masses regarding SOPs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The district level committees are committed to work in collaboration with the district administration to let the masses know about the SOPs fixed by the government for the Eid.

While talking to The Nation Maulana Saeed Rehman Sarwar, Muhtamim of a religious seminary in Islamabad, said the local committees of mosques were already working under the supervision of Masjid Imams to create awareness among the masses regarding Covid19 and its precautionary measures.

He said that many media channels were blaming mosques for the possible spread of coronavirus but the mosques were the only places where SOPs were fully adopted during lockdowns.

He maintained that it was not only the job of the government to work for the welfare of the people during the pandemic, it was duty of the masses also to adopt precautionary measures in order to protect themselves from the virus.

Maulana Saeed concluded that they were all set to play their positive role in full implementation of SOPs on the occasion of Eid.

On the other hand the government has also warned the masses of a new wave of coronavirus if the SOPs were not followed on Eid-ul-Azha.

The federal government has also urged the provincial governments to ensure the public adherence to precautionary measures during Eid to avoid spread of Covid-19.