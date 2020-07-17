Share:

LAHORE - CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed has said that Lahore Police is the frontline soldier in fight against the coronavirus pandemic since it has played a tremendous role during the crisis.

Lahore Police were ensuring the safety and security of the citizens by putting aside all kinds of problems and difficulties, Zulfiqar Hameed said, and added that a total of 427 personnel were affected by the coronavirus, of whom 92 personnel and officers were quarantined while 330 personnel had recovered and resumed their duties. “Five Lahore police personnel were martyred while fighting against the virus,” he informed.

He added that Lahore police personnel were on a high alert in the smart lockdown areas. “Citizens should support Lahore police to control spread of the disease,” he appealed.

Lahore police are fully protecting their field staff. Officers were affected during public dealings at checkpoints, quarantine centers, police offices and police stations, sealed areas, locked down areas and hospitals, he added.

“Lahore police personnel are in high spirits despite being pitted against corona and all means are being used and precautionary measures are being taken to defeat it,” CCPO expressed optimism.

The city police chief warned that threat from the Covid-19 had not abated as yet; therefore caution must be exercised.