ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has postponed balloting of alternate plots in sector I-12 after finding more than 200 files of deleted plots missing from the record.

A balloting to allot alternate plots in lieu of those deleted during the revision of the layout plan of sector I-12 last year, was scheduled on next Monday but it was cancelled due to missing of plots files. The layout plan was revised because of a nullah and some uneven land which cost deletion of hundreds of plots, however, the revised layout plan also creates similar numbers of new plots to accommodate the owners. Sector I-12 is reserved for land affectees whose lands or built up properties were acquired by CDA time to time. When contacted, Director Public Relations CDA Mazhar Hussain confirmed that the balloting has been postponed for one month and now it will be held on 20th August 2020. “We are going to flout a notice in national press today to inform that the balloting has been postponed,” he informed.