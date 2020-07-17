Share:

Peshawar - Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister for Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash on Thursday visited the Information and Public Relations Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he was briefed by Secretary Information and Public Relations Arshad Khan and Director General Imdadullah.

Kamran Bangash was briefed about department’s functions, grants for press clubs, advertisements, regional information offices and other important issues. He was informed that at present eight regional offices, communication cell, information cell and five radio stations were delivering timely and accurate material to the people in different regions of the province. Other welfare measures taken for journalists including Media Colony were also discussed on the occasion.

He was informed that more than three dozen TV channels, newspapers and social media were currently being monitored on modern and scientific lines and detailed news reports were sent to each department on daily basis.

Kamran Bangash expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Information and Public Relations Department and said that the department was of utmost importance to both the government and the public and to overcome the challenges being faced by it, all available resources would be used. He said that role of the Information Department was excellent in delivering accurate and timely news to the public. He said during Corona Emergency, the Information Department performed its best responsibility on the front line which was commendable.

On Eid-ul-Azha, Bangash said that special audio materials should be produced through Pakhtunkhwa Radio to create awareness among the public about Corona and preventive measures. He said emphasis should also be placed on maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

On the occasion, he also visited various sections of the Information and Public Relations Department.