KARACHI - Doctors at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) on Thursday performed a complicated heart surgery to save the life of a 10-year-old boy.

Three medical professionals, including one paediatric cardiac surgeon of the NICVD, participated in the operation that lasted for an hour.

The boy, Rehan, was badly injured as a knife had pierced through his chest into the heart.

The boy started heavy bleeding from chest and his condition became serious.

Later, the boy was taken to the NICVD in critical condition, where paediatric cardiologist Dr Abdul Sattar Shaikh examined him and recommended that surgery should be performed on him on an emergency basis.

Within 10 minutes patient intubated and shifted to operation theatre where a complicated surgery was performed successfully that lasted for an hour.