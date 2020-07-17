Share:

LAHORE - Young wicketkeeper batsman Rohail Nazir has said that his confidence is sky high after training and practicing with Pakistan superstars.

Rohail is having a wonderful time in England as his childhood dream of being part of a Pakistan men’s touring squad has come true. The Pakistan U19 captain is honing his batting and wicket-keeping skills while working among the cream of Pakistan cricket. Rohail, who captained Pakistan in this year’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup, is enjoying his stay among his idols and has found the squad very friendly and welcoming.

“I wasn’t sure how I would be treated as I am one of the junior most players in the squad but to my surprise, the environment is absolutely wonderful and I have really enjoyed my time so far in England. My confidence has increased manifolds by training and practicing with Pakistan superstars,” Rohail said while speaking to the PCB podcast on Thursday.

The young wicket-keeper has so far found Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq and Sohail Khan as the funniest of the lot while he has found an inspirational tutor in former Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed. “Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq and Sohail Khan are the funniest players in the squad as they keep the spirit up of rest of the squad with their humour. Imad Wasim, Babar Azam and Shan Masood have also encouraged me fully on the tour.

“Former skipper Sarfraz Ahmed asked me to join him during training sessions, he has been a great help so far and has told me how I need to develop my fitness and concentration levels while keeping in the longer formats of the game,” he added.

Rohail has taken special interest in Babar’s cricketing equipment especially the batting star’s bats. “I wanted to find out what was the bat weight that Babar Azam uses, other seniors have also told me what equipment is necessary to carry for an international batsman/player. I am learning a lot from my seniors, which will not only boost my morale but also help me giving my best against any given opponent.”

The young wicket-keeper said that he would use this great experience of England tour when he returns to Pakistan and plays club or domestic cricket. “The training and practice with highly qualified coaching staff and senior players of the national team is a great experience for me, which will help me sharpen my skills and deliver my best against England.”