Peshawar - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash on Thursday said that recovery rate of Corona patients in the province had reached 71%, while on the other hand positive cases rate had come down from 25 to 15%.

Briefing media persons at Directorate of Information and Public Relations, he said that Corona cases were on the rise during last two mont hs but after steps taken by the provincial government, health department and people’s cooperation, cases had been decreasing day by day.

He said the provincial government had conducted 5,000 tests in areas with a population of one million and provided timely medical facilities to Corona patients. He said the manner in which the entire nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan fought the Corona epidemic was commendable and the whole nation deserved praise.

“Doctors, Nurses and Paramedics staff are our front-line heroes who are risking their lives to provide medical care to patients,” Kamran added.

He said that Dr. Faisal Sultan, Focal Person of the Prime Minister for COVID-19 and Interior Minister Ejaz Shah had appreciated the steps taken to control COVID-19 by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government so far and expressed satisfaction over the situation. He said the helpline 1700 had got positive response from public. A large number of people, he said, were not only getting information and help regarding COVID-19 but also getting guidance on other issues.

Kamran Bangash said that since April 2020, the helpline service had received more than 2 lakh 74 thousand calls in which 136,239 people have received information and help about Corona. He said opposition had tried to misguide the public about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government performance but the people were aware of the positive and sincere steps being taken by the provincial government for curbing corona.

“War against Corona is not over yet, it is still going on through social distancing during Eid-ul-Azha so that our hard work and care is not wasted” he added. He said in order to protect the people the government had closed specific hotspots as part of a strategy and the smart lockdown policy had yielded good results.

He said that smart lockdown was carried out in 18 different areas across the province on Wednesday. So far smart lockdown had been implemented in 144 affected areas across the province and the number of affected people in these areas was 3 lakh 78 thousand 687 and three thousand 614 houses had been isolated in these areas.

He said that along with health department, excise, local government and information dept had played an effective role in Corona pandemic. Talking about Information and Public Relations Dept’s performance, he said that it would be modernized and staff would be trained accordingly.