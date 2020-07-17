Share:

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a game changer project for the development of entire region.

He was talking to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan who called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

During the meeting various important issues of mutual interest especially the ongoing development projects in the province came under discussion.

Asad Qaiser said CPEC project will enhance foreign investment besides bringing positive impacts on national economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood Khan said provision of basic facilities to the general public at their doorsteps is the top priority of the government.

He said efforts are underway for timely completion the under construction economic zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.