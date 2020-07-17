Share:

KARACHI - Secretary Local Government Sindh Roshan Ali Sheikh has taken notice of illegal sale of sacrificial animals at various places in different cities and has ordered action against all illegal markets throughout the Province.

Talking in this regard, Roshan Ali Sheikh said that illegal cattle markets located in different districts of the city were not only against the law but also disrupted the flow of traffic.

Gatherings or crowds were prohibited at any place in the light of the directives of the Supreme Court of Sindh and no SOPs were allowed in unauthorized markets. Roshan Ali Sheikh said that instructions had been issued to the Municipal and Deputy Commissioners of all the districts in this regard. According to the Secretary no one would be allowed to establish or run illegal business activities in the province.

Roshan Shaikh appealed the people to adopt and follow the SOPs religiously in order to save the precious lives of them and their loved ones.