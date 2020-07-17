Share:

Our educational institutions are facing a huge crisis due to the coronavirus. Apart from schools, everything in our country has been open for the last two months but the big decision to open schools is still pending. Meanwhile, the grand meeting about the opening of schools was held on the 8th July but the decision shows a high degree of uncertainty about the opening of educational institutes. However, the government has said that they would find a solution before the start of September. On the other hand, China has opened its schools, announcing that all of them will follow SOPs. But in our country, we are still indecisive about the future of our children. These governmental strategies would create a worse situation for the entire system of the private and public sector. I would like to suggest that governmental authorities be clear about schools.

ABDUL AHAD GHUNYO,

Ghotki.