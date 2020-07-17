Share:

LAHORE - CTO Capt (retd) Syed Hammad Abid and Commissioner Lahore visited different areas of the city to inspect the drainage of the water unruffled after the rains.

The CTO inspected drainage and traffic flow at Lakshmi Chowk, The Mall, Railway Station and Allama Iqbal Road.

He directed the DSPs to take effectual measures on busy and slanting highways and keep in touch with the WASA administration for drainage.

Syed Hamad Abid said that the roads are under traffic pressure due to water. Lakshmi Chowk, Napier Chowk, Etherton Chowk, Durand Chowk, Davis Chowk, Askari 9, Saddar R/O, Church Chowk, Aik Moriya, Kashmiri Gate, Shimla Hill, Mughal Chowk, and Taj Bagh Chowk also received unruffled rainwater deposits. Citizens should drive carefully with reasonable speed and distance.

However, due to the slippery roads, the traffic is slow. The use of umbrellas, raincoats, and rain boats during rains should be ensured. CTO Lahore directed the on-duty traffic wardens to ensure a smooth flow of traffic regardless of the weather. Citizens should not face any traffic problems.