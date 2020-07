Share:

LAHORE - Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahmad Aziz Tarar has directed for chalking out a business plan besides finishing the remaining works of under construction Walk & Shop Arena, which was being developed at 130 kanals land in Johar Town at a cost of Rs 2 billion. This project is the first of its kind in Pakistan where in separate shopping area have been constructed in American, Italian, Spanish, Chinese and Mughal architecture.