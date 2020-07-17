Share:

LAHORE (PR) - With Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA) and NESPAK-CEC’s strong support, the completion acceptance of E&M works undertaken by CR-NORINCO for OLMT have been confirmed and signed by owner’s representatives the other day. The project is currently being handed over by full support from CR-NORINCO, under a unified arrangement with PMA. The satisfactory confirmation and signature of quality work has helped in initiating the handover process. Following ideal handover conditions, the project will smoothly proceed towards the public launch of the Orange Line Train.